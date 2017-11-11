NFL DFS: Best Week 10 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily fantasy football picks

For Week 10 of the 2017 NFL season, the daily Fantasy sports site DraftKings is running a $3 million Fantasy Football Millionaire Maker. FanDuel is running a $1.5 million Sunday Million.



McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through this season, entering multiple lineups that have already cashed big in tournaments.



Last week, he was all over Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who was just $4,900 on DraftKings. The result? Hilton went off with five catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns -- leading all receivers by over 30 yards. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge DFS payout.



One player he absolutely loves this week: Buccaneers receiver Adam Humphries. Many are staying away from any Tampa Bay receiver because Jameis Winston is out of the lineup with a shoulder injury, but McClure sees an opportunity.



No. 1 WR Mike Evans is suspended for this game, which will lead to backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick regularly targeting Humphries. McClure projects double-digit targets for the third-year pro and plenty of opportunities to pay off a tiny price tag.

The Bucs face the Jets, who are 19th in pass defense, but dead last when it comes to giving up touchdowns. They've allowed 19 on the year, leaving Humphries in a favorable spot to find the end zone and easily make value.

The Jets were flamed by Bills WRs Deonte Thompson (7-81-1) and Zay Jones (6-53-1) last week, and allowed QB Tyrod Taylor to throw for a season-high 285 yards and his first multi-TD game since Week 3.



Humphries is a complete steal at $3,100 on DraftKings and $4,800 on FanDuel, leaving you plenty of salary cap room to roster a big name like Rams running back Todd Gurley ($8,700 on DraftKings, $9,600 on FanDuel).



Gurley has been a usage monster this season and has averaged almost a touchdown per game. He's accounted for over 100 yards from scrimmage in every game except one and has had at least 20 carries in four of his last six outings. On Sunday, Gurley gets a juicy matchup against a depleted Texans defense.



The Texans have already given up huge days to Leonard Fournette (100 yards) and Kareem Hunt (107). In a matchup where the Rams are favored by 11.5 points, expect Los Angeles to play with a lead and use Gurley to milk the clock late.

Gurley leads the NFL with 12 rushing attempts inside the five-yard line and has the most red zone TDs (seven) of any running back. Go all-in with Gurley this week in NFL DFS.



