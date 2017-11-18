NFL DFS: Best Week 11 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily fantasy football picks

For Week 11 of the 2017 NFL season, the daily Fantasy sports site DraftKings is running a $3.11 million Fantasy Football Millionaire Maker. FanDuel is running a $1.5 million Sunday Million.

Before you enter a daily fantasy football lineup for Week 11 on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.

McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through this season, entering multiple lineups that have already cashed big in tournaments.

Last week, he was all over Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who was just $5,700 on FanDuel. The result? Shepard went off with a league-leading 11 catches for 142 yards (28.2 DK points), setting career highs in both categories. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge DFS payout.

Now, McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries and depth charts for Week 11 and has again locked in his optimal DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.

One player he absolutely loves this week: Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Many are staying away from any Denver receiver because of the issues at quarterback, but McClure sees an opportunity.

Brock Osweiler has been locking in on Sanders since taking over as the starting quarterback -- targeting him 16 times over the past two weeks. That led to massive production for Sanders last week when he hauled in six catches and piled up 137 yards receiving.

Osweiler will again be under center this week, so expect the targets and production to keep rolling in for Sanders. And since the Broncos have lost five straight by double-digits, Sanders might get garbage time production as well.

Sanders is a complete steal at $5,200 on DraftKings and $6,300 on FanDuel, leaving you plenty of salary cap room to roster a big name like Rams running back Todd Gurley ($8,400 on DraftKings, $8,700 on FanDuel).

Gurley is a high-floor, high-ceiling play. In fact, last week he scored almost 20 DraftKings points without even finding the end zone. He's topped 100 yards from scrimmage in all but two games this season and he's tied for the league lead with seven rushing TDs. He also leads all running backs in attempts inside the five-yard line (12).

The Rams are going to need Gurley in both the running and passing attack against the Vikings in Week 11. Last week, the Vikings allowed 70 receiving yards to Redskins RBs. They also gave up two rushing touchdowns to Kirk Cousins.

Pay up for Gurley while others chase the box score of Mark Ingram.

McClure is also targeting a tight end in a dream matchup against a secondary that has proven it can't cover that position. He knows this player will be the focal point of the offense and is in line for huge production. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and going home empty-handed.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup this week? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NFL Week 11 optimal tournament lineup from a professional DFS player who nailed Sterling Shepard's monster performance in Week 10 and has over $1 million in career winnings, and find out.