NFL DFS: Best Week 12 DraftKings and FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football picks

McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through this season, entering multiple lineups that have already cashed big in tournaments.

Last week, he was all over Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whom McClure said had a dream matchup against a Giants secondary that couldn't cover his position. The result: Kelce went off with seven catches for 109 yards -- leading all tight ends. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge DFS payout.

Now, McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries and depth charts for Sunday's slate and has again locked in his optimal NFL DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.

One player he absolutely loves on Sunday: Seahawks do-it-all running back J.D. McKissic.

Many have stayed away from Seattle running backs all season because of their inconsistent usage, but McClure sees an opportunity.

McKissic, who lines up at running back and receiver, had his highest DFS production of the season in Seattle's Monday night loss to the Falcons with seven rushes for 30 yards and five catches for 23 yards.

With a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, a team with the worst rush defense in the NFL, McKissic is a breakout candidate as he begins to claim more touches in Seattle's offense. And the real possibility that the Seahawks could build a substantial lead would allow their most promising young back to get extra opportunities late in the game.

Lock him in your lineup as a value pick at just $3,700 on DraftKings and you'll have room to add a huge stud like Falcons WR Julio Jones ($7,800 on FanDuel, $7,700 on DraftKings).

Jones has only scored once this season and has just two 100-yard games, but he's logged double-digit targets three of the last five games and gets a dream matchup on Sunday with a Buccaneers defense that's second-to-last in the NFL in yards allowed through the air (276.3 per game).

The Bucs gave up a 13-275-2 combined receiving line to Dolphins WRs Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills last week. They've also been gashed by Robby Anderson (4-85-1), Deonte Thompson (4-107), and Larry Fitzgerald (10-138-1), among others.

Jones has multi-TD upside against an abysmal secondary, so McClure says he's a must-play on Sunday. Get him in your daily fantasy football lineups and watch the points roll in.

McClure is also targeting a quarterback you're not even thinking about who will go off this week because of a dream matchup, and he also has a microscopic price tag. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and going home empty-handed.

