NFL DFS: Best Week 15 FanDuel and DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
For Week 15 of the 2017 NFL season, the daily fantasy sports site DraftKings is running a $3 million Fantasy Football Millionaire-Maker. FanDuel is running a $1.25 million Sunday NFL Fan Championship and a $1.2 million Sunday Million.
Before you enter a daily fantasy lineup on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through this season, entering multiple lineups that have already cashed big in tournaments.
Last week, he was all over Bengals running back Giovani Bernard, a player many overlooked because of his limited usage this season. The result: Bernard went off with 17 touches for 130 yards, returning a season-high 19 DK points for the low price of just $3,100 on DraftKings. Owners who had him in their lineups were well on their way to a huge DFS payout.
Now, McClure has exhaustively studied the matchups, injuries and depth charts for Sunday's slate and has again locked in his optimal NFL DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.
One player he absolutely loves in Week 15: Seattle running back Mike Davis, who is just $5,800 on FanDuel and $4,000 on DraftKings.
Davis was a full participant in Thursday's practice and is good to go for a divisional showdown with the Rams. Davis has emerged as the top option in Seattle's backfield and received the vast majority of the work. As a result, he's returned big results the past two weeks.
He's recorded 36 touches for 166 yards during that span, making him the most consistent option Seattle has had all season at running back. And while the Rams have a top-10 rushing defense, the Seahawks must establish the run to give Russell Wilson opportunities to push the ball down the field. And unlike the first meeting, Sunday's game is in Seattle.
Lock Davis in at his affordable price and you'll have room to roster a huge stud like Saints receiver Michael Thomas ($8,100 on FanDuel, $7,400 on DraftKings).
While many are paying attention to the Saints' backfield, McClure is pivoting to the passing attack, specifically the damage Thomas will do against a Jets secondary that gave up huge performances to Demaryius Thomas (8-93-1) and Tyreek Hill (6-185-2 yards) the past two weeks.
With DeAndre Hopkins less than 100 percent and facing a tough Jacksonville secondary, McClure loves Thomas as one of the top receivers to own this week. Lock him in and watch the DFS points rain down during a likely blowout of the Jets.
McClure is also targeting a tight end with a dream matchup against a secondary that has proven it can't cover that position. He knows this player is in line for huge production. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home empty-handed.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup this week? Visit SportsLine now to see the full Week 15 tournament lineup from a professional DFS player who nailed Giovani Bernard's big performance in Week 14 and has over $1 million in career winnings, and find out.
-
Steelers lead fan Pro Bowl vote
Ryan Shazier and the Steelers were the big winners in Pro Bowl voting that was unveiled on...
-
Reggie Bush says NFL career is 'done'
We've likely seen the last of Reggie Bush in the NFL
-
Barr still gets hate mail over Rodgers
Fans have been sending Anthony Barr plenty of hate mail over Aaron Rodgers' injury
-
Week 15 injuries: Fournette questionable
Here's every official injury designation for each NFL team for Week 15
-
Vick: Foles can take the Eagles far
Foles replaced Vick during his previous tenure in Philadelphia, appearing in the 2013 play...
-
Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, expert picks
Mike Tierney has owned NFL totals and has a strong play for Chargers-Chiefs on Saturday
Add a Comment