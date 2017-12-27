NFL DFS: Best Week 17 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football picks

For Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season, the daily fantasy sports site DraftKings is running a $4 million 80th Million Dollar Special. FanDuel is running a $1.2 million Sunday Million.

Before you enter a daily fantasy lineup on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through this season, entering multiple lineups that have already cashed big.

Last week, he jumped all over Patriots running back Dion Lewis as a strong selection at $7,200 on FanDuel. The result? Lewis exploded with a career day that included 24 carries for 129 yards, five catches for 24 yards, and two touchdowns. He returned a season-best 29.8 FD points, or 4x value. Owners who had him in their lineups were well on their way to a huge DFS payout.

McClure has exhaustively studied the matchups, injuries and depth charts for Sunday's slate and has locked in his optimal NFL DFS lineup.

One player he absolutely loves in Week 17: Titans receiver Eric Decker ($3,200 on DraftKings, $4,900 on FanDuel).

Decker has been heating up in recent weeks, becoming a bigger part of the Titans' passing attack. He has recorded over 60 yards the past two weeks and was Marcus Mariota's go-to receiver against the Rams, making six catches for 73 yards on 10 targets. He came up 1 yard short of a touchdown and is a real threat to find the end zone this week.

That's because the Titans will likely be without running back DeMarco Murray (knee) in a must-win game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Expect Tennessee, which has been using more no-huddle offense, to rely on the passing game more with the playoffs on the line.

And while the Jags are extremely stout against the pass, they could rest star corners Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye for some or all of the game since their playoff seed is already locked in.

Lock in Decker at his affordable price and you'll have plenty of room to roster a huge stud like Chargers receiver Keenan Allen ($7,800 on DraftKings, $8,600 on FanDuel).

Allen's team is also in a must-win situation this week as the Chargers need to beat the Raiders, and get help, to grab the last AFC wild-card spot. They'll lean heavily on Allen, who has been one of the best receivers in the NFL, especially in the second half of the season.

He has been targeted at least eight times in his past six games, and four of those outings resulted in 100-yards games. He has also scored four touchdowns during that span.

Now he gets an enticing matchup against a subpar Raiders defense that ranks 21st against the pass and has already given up huge games to Brandin Cooks (6-149-1) and Mike Wallace (3-133), among others. They also have nothing to play for after being eliminated from playoff contention last week.

