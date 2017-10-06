NFL DFS Week 5: Optimal FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy football picks

For Week 5 of the 2017 NFL season, the daily fantasy sports site DraftKings is running a $4.25 million Fantasy Football Millionaire Maker. FanDuel is running a $2.2 million Sunday Million.



Before you enter a daily fantasy football lineup for Week 5 on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.



McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a hot start this season, rostering multiple lineups that have already cashed in tournaments.



In Week 4, he was all over the Bills' defense lockdown performance against the Falcons. With a tough matchup against Atlanta, McClure was able to roster Buffalo at just $4,200 on FanDuel. The result? The Bills had one of the most impressive performances of the week, forcing three turnovers and holding the Falcons to a season-low 17 points. They were less than one percent owned.



Now, McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and depth charts for Week 5 and has again locked in his optimal DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One player he absolutely loves this week: Colts WR T.Y. Hilton. A clear-cut top target for an improving Jacoby Brissett, Hilton should get double-digit targets against a 49ers' defense that comes into this week ranked 22nd against the pass and has already given up big games to Jaron Brown (8-105) and Robert Woods (6-108).



Hilton is a complete steal at $6,000, leaving you plenty of salary cap room to roster a huge name like Packers WR Jordy Nelson ($8,100 on DraftKings, $8,600 on FanDuel).



Nelson has been unstoppable this season, winning tournaments for DFS players week after week. He's tied with Chris Hogan for the league lead in touchdowns (five) and is tied for fourth in red zone targets (seven). He has four touchdowns in the last two weeks alone and needs to be in your lineups this week against a Cowboys team that's giving up 24 points per game and 231 yards through the air.



McClure is also targeting an undervalued quarterback he is stacking with two pass-catchers because of an enticing matchup on Sunday, and all three absolutely need to be in your lineup. DFS stacks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and going home empty-handed.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup this week? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NFL Week 5 optimal tournament lineup from a professional DFS player who nailed the Bills' lockdown performance in Week 4 and has over $1 million in career winnings, and find out.