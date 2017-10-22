NFL DFS: Best Week 7 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks

For Week 7 of the 2017 NFL season, the daily fantasy sports site DraftKings is running a $4 million Fantasy Football Millionaire Maker. FanDuel is running a $2 million Sunday Million.



Before you enter a daily fantasy football lineup for Week 7 on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.



McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a hot start this season, entering multiple lineups that have already cashed big in tournaments.



In Week 6, he was all over Mark Ingram's huge performance against the Lions. McClure identified Ingram as a bargain at $5,900 on FanDuel after he saw a matchup he liked against Detroit and a heavy workload following the Adrian Peterson trade. The result? Ingram went wild, recording 150 yards from scrimmage and a pair of TDs on 30 touches.



Now, McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and depth charts for Week 7 and has again locked in his optimal DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One player he absolutely loves this week: Packers WR Davante Adams. Many are staying away from Adams following the injury to Aaron Rodgers, but McClure sees opportunity.



Adams has scored four combined touchdowns in his last three games and backup quarterback Brett Hundley targeted him 10 times, resulting in five catches for 54 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings. Facing a Saints team that has the fifth-worst pass defense in the league this week, Hundley will again look to Adams early and often. Expect double-digit targets again and a sizable return at a discounted price.



Adams is a complete steal at $5,800, leaving you plenty of salary cap room to roster a huge name like Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell.

Bell is the No. 1 running back in McClure's projections this week against the Bengals, who are middle-of-the-road against the run. With the Bengals coming off their bye week, this should be a competitive game where the Steelers lean on Bell to close it out. Bell had almost 200 yards from scrimmage last week and in Week 5, he had 10 receptions. Get him in your FanDuel and DraftKings lineups and watch the points roll in.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued tight end who has become the focal point of his offense, but he's still priced at a bargain. Value picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and going home empty-handed.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup this week? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NFL Week 7 optimal tournament lineup from a professional DFS player who nailed Mark Ingram's 150-yard explosion in Week 6 and has over $1 million in career winnings, and find out.