NFL DFS: Best Week 9 DraftKings and FanDuel Daily fantasy football picks

McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a hot start this season, entering multiple lineups that have already cashed big in tournaments.

In Week 8, he was all over the Cowboys' big defensive performance against the Redskins. McClure predicted that Dallas, priced at just $2,300 on DraftKings, would be one of the best bargains of the week. The result? Dallas had a pick-six, two sacks, and held the Redskins under 20 points, good for 19 DK points. Anyone who had them in their lineup was well on their way to the money.

One player he absolutely loves this week: Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. Many are staying away from Hilton because of his spotty production this season, but McClure sees big-time value and says he's a must-play.



Hilton has 55 catches for 942 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 career games against Houston. The Texans are 22nd in passing yards allowed per game at 238.0 and are giving up a healthy 26.9 points per game, the fourth-worst mark in the NFL.

The Texans were lit up for 41 points last week by the Seahawks and have already given up huge days to Brandin Cooks (5-131-2), Paul Richardson (6-105-2), Tyler Lockett (6-121), and Travis Kelce (8-98).



Hilton is a complete steal at $6,600 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings, leaving you plenty of salary cap room to roster a big name like Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt ($8,600 on DraftKings, $9,000 on FanDuel).

Some are down on Hunt after the Broncos limited him last week, but McClure sees a much better matchup for the breakout rookie stud against Dallas' middle-of-the-road run defense. The Cowboys have given up huge days to C.J. Anderson (118 yards), Todd Gurley (121), and Aaron Jones (125) already, so Hunt is primed for a bounce-back day.

Hunt's price has started to come down because of his touchdown drought, but McClure sees a buy-low opportunity that will lead to a huge return. Roster Hunt with confidence this week and watch him return to early-season form.

