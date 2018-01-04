NFL DFS: Best Wild Card Weekend DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football picks

For the NFL's Wild Card Weekend, which includes games both Saturday and Sunday, the daily fantasy sports site DraftKings is running a $2 million Fantasy Football Quarter-Millionaire. FanDuel is running a $1 million Saturday Million.

Before you enter a daily fantasy lineup on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through this season, entering multiple lineups that have cashed big.

Last week, he jumped all over 49ers running back Carlos Hyde as a strong play at just $4,900 on DraftKings. Hyde's price tag matched his lowest of the season, but McClure saw an opportunity for a bounce-back performance.

The result: Hyde had 100 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, returning 16.3 DK points -- more than triple value and his highest total since Week 11. Owners who had him in their lineups were well on their way to a huge DFS payout.

Now, McClure has exhaustively studied the matchups, injuries and depth charts for the Wild-Card round and locked in his optimal NFL DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.

One player he absolutely loves this week: Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, who has a dream matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans have given up huge numbers recently to quarterbacks like Jared Goff (301 yards), Jimmy Garoppolo (381) and even Tom Savage (365). They're 25th in the league against the pass, allowing 239.3 yards per game.

Smith sat in Week 17, so he's rested. In Week 16, he tore up the Dolphins' defense for over 300 yards and a score. He has three passing scores in his last two games and topped 300 yards in two of his last four.

Smith can also get it done on the ground. He's had at least four rushing attempts in 11 games this season and motored for a season-high 70 yards on the ground against the Jets on the road in Week 13. That means a higher floor and more points for your NFL DFS team.

Lock Smith in at $7,800 on FanDuel and $6,300 on DraftKings and you'll still have plenty of salary cap room to roster a huge star like Saints running back Alvin Kamara ($9,100 on FanDuel, $8,600 on DraftKings).

Kamara, the likely NFL Rookie of the Year, should be the focal point for the Saints' offense.

The stingy Panthers don't let teams run right up the gut, so look for the Saints to get Kamara involved with runs to the perimeter and in the passing game. Kamara went for 126 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in the Dec. 3 game against Carolina. He had a 106-yard kickoff return for a TD last week.

Further elevating Kamara's ceiling and floor is his receiving prowess. He's had a total of 19 catches in his last three games and hauled in at least six receptions seven times this season. That's especially helpful on full-point PPR sites.

That kind of production should lead to more opportunities with everything on the line for New Orleans this week. Lock him in as one of the top overall options and watch the DFS production roll in.

McClure is also targeting a sleeper tight end you might not even be thinking about who has become a huge focal point of his offense. He knows this player is in line for major production. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and going home empty-handed.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup this weekend? Visit SportsLine now to see the full Wild Card Weekend DFS tournament lineup from a professional DFS player who nailed Carlos Hyde's breakout performance last week and has over $1 million in career winnings, and find out.