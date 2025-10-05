Sunday Night Football features a primetime clash between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Upstate New York. The Sunday Night Football NFL DFS player pool is headlined by Josh Allen, James Cook, Khalil Shakir, Drake Maye, and Stefon Diggs. All five players are expected to be among the most popular NFL DFS picks for SNF. Should you build your NFL DFS stacks and NFL DFS lineups around Allen and Cook? Or would it make sense to target Maye and Diggs?

Other names to keep an eye on in the SNF DFS player pool include Ray Davis, Keon Coleman and Josh Palmer of Buffalo, as well as Hunter Henry, Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson of New England. Should any of them be included in your Patriots vs. Bills DFS picks and NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. Patriots on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Patriots vs. Bills

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Patriots vs. Bills is Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen. The former Wyoming standout continues to cement his status as one of the premier players of his generation. In 2024, Allen threw for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns against just six interceptions while rushing for 531 yards and 12 scores in 17 games, earning the NFL Most Valuable Player award, along with second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

Through the first four games of the 2025 season, Allen has thrown for 964 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception, while completing over 70% of his passes and posting a passer rating of 109.7. Over his career, Allen has become known for his powerful arm, athleticism, and ability to make plays both in and out of the pocket. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Buffalo running back James Cook. The former Georgia standout delivered a breakout 2024 campaign, carrying the ball 207 times for 1,009 yards and reaching the end zone 16 times, while also contributing as a receiver with 258 yards through the air. He earned his second Pro Bowl nod that season and tied a franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a single season.

In 2025, Cook has totaled 75 carries for 401 rushing yards, scored five rushing touchdowns, and added 89 receiving yards, ranking among the league leaders in both total yardage and scoring. Over his NFL career to date, Cook has shown rare versatility and explosiveness, accumulating over 3,000 rushing yards, more than 900 receiving yards, and more than 30 total touchdowns. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Bills vs. Patriots

