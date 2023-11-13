The Buffalo Bills (5-4) will host the Denver Broncos (3-5) on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET) to conclude the Week 10 NFL schedule. Buffalo has lost three of its last five games, while Denver has won three of its last five, including a win before the bye over the Chiefs. Denver's defense has improved since allowing 70 points to the Dolphins, but the Broncos will have a top-five offense to deal with on MNF. That matchup in particular could have a significant impact on your NFL DFS strategy for Bills vs. Broncos.

Can Sean Payton get his offense to click coming off the bye week? If so, could exposure to Russell Wilson, Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton in your NFL DFS lineups could help build variance for this single-game slate? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. Broncos on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Bills vs. Broncos on Monday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. Broncos

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The former Wyoming star had two seasons in which he leaned on his athleticism and natural arm talent to mixed results as he started his career, but Allen reworked his mechanics and came back a changed quarterback.

In the three seasons and change since, he's thrown for 15,657 yards and 126 touchdowns with only 48 interceptions while also rushing for 2,179 yards and scoring 28 additional touchdowns. Allen's output is consistent in one of the league's best offenses and he enters Monday Night Football having accounted for multiple touchdowns in his last eight games.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Broncos running back Javonte Williams. The third-year back out of North Carolina is coming off his best game of the season against Kansas City with 98 scrimmage yards and his first touchdown of the season.

Williams has put up 194 scrimmage yards over his last two games and has upside against a Buffalo run defense that ranks 30th in the NFL in yards allowed per carry (4.9). The Bills have allowed three running backs (Travis Etienne, De'Von Achane and Breece Hall) to crack the 100-yard mark this season and Williams could have a big day on Monday if Denver can keep it close. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Broncos vs. Bills

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.