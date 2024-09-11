Who would emerge as the go-to pass-catcher in the Buffalo Bills offense was one of the biggest storylines entering Week 1 of the NFL schedule. No one debated wanting to have Josh Allen in their NFL DFS lineups, but without a clear No. 1 receiver, would he be worthy of his high price tag for NFL DFS picks? Or would daily Fantasy football players find better value from other quarterbacks from the NFL DFS player pool? Allen had four touchdowns, including two rushing scores, last week to eliminate any of those concerns entering Thursday Night Football when the Bills play the Miami Dolphins at 8:15 p.m. ET. Should daily Fantasy football players pay up for Allen for NFL DFS picks? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Dolphins vs. Bills on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The 28-year-old proved in Week 1 why he's an elite Fantasy football option regardless of who his playmakers are. Allen completed 18 of 23 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 39 yards and two touchdowns as he was a part of all four Buffalo touchdowns. There was some concern about whether Allen would remain an elite quarterback for NFL DFS lineups considering his huge price tag after losing Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason, but he quickly silenced any of those worries in Week 1.

Allen has finished as QB1 in Fantasy football in three of the last four seasons. He rushed for a career-high 15 touchdowns last season and if Week 1 is any indication, there could be a new career-best coming by the end of the year. Allen threw for at least 320 yards in both of his matchups against Miami last season with seven total touchdowns, including one rushing score. Allen finished Sunday with his non-throwing hand heavily taped, but he told reporters after the game he was fine. So as long as Allen is on the field Thursday, he's a must-roster for NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. He was the WR2 in Fantasy football last season and it didn't take him long to showcase why in Week 1. The 30-year-old had seven receptions for 130 yards, including displaying his elite speed and explosiveness by getting past the defense and running down the sideline for an 80-yard touchdown last week. Hill was targeted on 12 of Tua Tagovailoa's 36 pass attempts as only Cooper Kupp and Michael Pittman had a higher target share percentage than him in Week 1.

Hill has been especially elite in September during his time in Miami. He's recorded at least 130 yards in five of his eight September games as both he and the entire Miami offense have some of its best performances in the opening month of the year. The Dolphins are averaging 31 points per game in September since acquiring Hill from Miami and a huge part of that success can be credited to Hill. See who else McClure likes right here.

