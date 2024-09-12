Injuries from Week 1 of the 2024 NFL schedule have already impacted the NFL DFS player pool for a Week 2 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Dolphins. The Dolphins could be without their top two running backs, De'Von Achane (ankle) and Raheem Mostert (chest). On a short week, how should NFL DFS injuries affect your NFL DFS strategy? The Miami backfield, although filled with potential, has questions about usage even when all are healthy. Buffalo doesn't have those concerns with James Cook as the clear go-to running back. Should daily Fantasy football players avoid Miami rushers and use Cook for NFL DFS picks? Could there be value in Miami's cheaper running backs like Jeff Wilson Jr. or Jaylen Wright for NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Dolphins vs. Bills on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Bills quarterback Josh Allen. He has been an elite option for daily Fantasy football players over the past four years and based on Week 1, that's a trend unlikely to change this season. Allen had four touchdowns, including two rushing scores, in a 34-28 win over the Cardinals in Week 1. Even with uncertainties around Buffalo's playmakers with the departure of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis to be replaced by Curtis Samuel and rookie Keon Coleman, Allen proved he can find the open receiver while completing 78.3% of passes to nine different pass-catchers.

Allen's rushing touchdown ability over the last few years has elevated him to finish as QB1 in Fantasy football in three of the last four seasons. The 6-foot-5, 237-pound Allen has the size and frame to finish at the goal line as he had 15 rushing touchdowns last season, which was tied for second in the NFL at any position. His rushing touchdowns of 6 and 7 yards last week show the touchdown-upside likely isn't changing as he may have both the highest floor and highest ceiling of anyone in Thursday's NFL DFS player pool.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. He was the WR2 in Fantasy football last season and it didn't take him long to showcase why in Week 1. The 30-year-old had seven receptions for 130 yards, including displaying his elite speed and explosiveness by getting past the defense and running down the sideline for an 80-yard touchdown last week. Hill was targeted on 12 of Tua Tagovailoa's 36 pass attempts as only Cooper Kupp and Michael Pittman had a higher target share percentage than him in Week 1.

Hill has been especially elite in September during his time in Miami. He's recorded at least 130 yards in five of his eight September games as both he and the entire Miami offense have some of its best performances in the opening month of the year. The Dolphins are averaging 31 points per game in September since acquiring Hill from Miami and a huge part of that success can be credited to Hill. See who else McClure likes right here.

