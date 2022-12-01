Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is already just 115 yards shy of his season total last year, when he played all 17 games for the Buffalo Bills. In two regular season games against the New England Patriots last year, Diggs finished with 11 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown. He'll look for continued success against the Patriots on Thursday Night Football when the two teams meet again, but as the top receiver in the NFL DFS player pool, is he worth your investment in TNF NFL DFS stacks? When the Bills smashed the Patriots in their AFC Wild Card game last season, Diggs finished with three catches for 60 yards. Buffalo tight end Dawson Knox was the team's leading receiver with 81 yards and two touchdowns, but he might not be as attractive for NFL DFS lineups this week with just 327 receiving yards and two touchdowns so far this season. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. Patriots on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Despite a scary situation involving an elbow injury a few weeks ago, Allen is second in the league in passing this season with 3,183 yards and 23 touchdowns. Where Allen has continued to impress is with his rushing ability, as he has piled up 561 yards and five touchdowns on just 81 carries through 11 games. On Thanksgiving against the Lions, Allen ran for 78 yards and a touchdown on just 10 attempts.

The Patriots' defense has shown well in spots this year, but was exposed in its Thanksgiving Day game against the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns, and New England now goes from Cousins and Justin Jefferson to Allen and Diggs. Allen has faced New England eight times in his career and knows what to expect from the Patriots, evidenced by how he torched them for 308 yards and five touchdowns last season's playoff matchup.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis. Playing in one of the most exciting offenses in the league, Davis has become the bonafide big-play threat across from Stefon Diggs. In the last three seasons, Davis is averaging 17.5 yards per reception, and nine of his 18 touchdowns have been from 20 yards or more.

He's been targeted at least five times in every game he's played except one this season, and his 19.7 yards per catch ranks second in the NFL entering Week 13. Now, he'll take on a Patriots pass defense that gave up 310 passing yards and three touchdowns to the Vikings last week. With all the attention focused on Diggs this week, look for Davis to get loose in the New England secondary and have the opportunity to make a couple of splash plays on TNF. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

