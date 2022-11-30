Buffalo rookie running back James Cook has had limited opportunities as a featured running back in the Bills' offense, but for the season, he holds a 5.6 yards per carry average. Although he appears to have held off Nyheim Hines on the depth chart, he hasn't been able to overtake Devin Singletary as the full-time starter. Singletary ran for 72 yards against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day, but should he be your pick at running back in NFL DFS lineups on Thursday Night Football against New England? Which NFL DFS stacks should you make and what NFL DFS strategy should you follow? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. Patriots on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. Patriots

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Last week in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Patriots ditched their rushing attack and Stevenson finished with just 36 yards, but he still had a 5.14 yards per carry average. With six games left to play this season, Stevenson has already surpassed his rushing total from last year with 680 yards and four touchdowns.

In his only game played against Buffalo in the regular season, Stevenson ran the ball 24 times for 78 yards. In New England's 47-17 blowout playoff loss to Buffalo last year, he only finished with 27 yards on the ground, but he also made four receptions for 33 yards. Jamaal Williams was able to register 66 rushing yards with a touchdown and 27 yards through the air against Buffalo last week.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis. He had four receptions for 38 yards on Thanksgiving against Detroit. Davis has the highest depth of target (15.9) among all players with at least 50 targets this season and New England's defense has allowed the second-highest average depth of target to opposing offenses.

Davis has the longest reception from any player this season, a 98-yard touchdown against the Steelers in Week 5. Since Week 10, he has 15 catches on 22 targets for 199 yards and a touchdown. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Patriots vs. Bills

