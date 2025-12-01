The Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders meet in the penultimate game on the Week 13 schedule as they play on 'Sunday Night Football' at 8:20 p.m. ET. With Denver bringing an elite defense into this game and Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) ruled out, the over/under is down to 43.5 after opening at 45.5. Further making life difficult for Washington receivers, Denver cornerback Pat Surtain II (pectoral) is back in the lineup for the Broncos.

How should those injury updates impact your NFL DFS picks for 'Sunday Night Football,' and which sleepers should you insert into your NFL DFS lineups? The likes of Troy Franklin, Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Zach Ertz could be low-cost additions to your daily Fantasy football strategy.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account.

Top NFL DFS picks for Commanders vs. Broncos

Top NFL DFS picks for Commanders vs. Broncos

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for 'Sunday Night Football' is Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. Nix is not a quarterback known for putting up Fantasy numbers, but he is coming off a 295-yard day against the Chiefs in his last game. The Commanders, meanwhile, have given up the third most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season, making this an ideal spot for Nix to return value. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

McClure is also building his 'Sunday Night Football' NFL DFS strategy around Washington receiver Terry McLaurin. He does not have an injury designation, clearing the way for him to play for the first time since Oct. 27. He's a veteran presence that backup quarterback Marcus Mariota can depend on. With the Commanders listed as underdogs, there's a great chance they'll need to throw late, giving McLaurin plenty of opportunities to pile up production. McLaurin had 54 yards and a touchdown in the last game he played, and he also had the same stat line of 54 yards and a score when he last played the Broncos. See more NFL DFS picks at SportsLine.

How to set Broncos vs. Commanders NFL DFS lineups

How to set Broncos vs. Commanders NFL DFS lineups

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for 'Sunday Night Football', and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.