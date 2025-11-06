The Week 10 NFL schedule kicks with the Denver Broncos vs. the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West showdown on 'Thursday Night Football.' The games starts at 8:15 p.m. ET, and daily Fantasy football players will have to be creative when looking for production since this game only has an over/under of 42.5, the fourth lowest of the week. Denver has an elite defense, while Las Vegas has struggled offensively, so can you trust Las Vegas players like Geno Smith, Brock Bowers or Ashton Jeanty as NFL DFS picks?

On the Denver side, Bo Nix, Courtland Sutton and JK Dobbins will all be popular for NFL DFS lineups. Meanwhile, with Vegas just trading away Jakobi Meyers, could rookies Jack Bech or Dont'e Thornton emerge as daily Fantasy sleepers? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to 'Thursday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for 'Thursday Night Football'

Part of McClure's NFL DFS strategy is rostering Las Vegas tight end Brock Bowers. The second-year pro was dominant as a rookie, but has been limited by injuries in 2025. He got back on the field in Week 9, however, and put up a massive 12-127-3 receiving line against the Jaguars. Denver's defense is elite, but the Broncos have given opposing tight ends a little space as they ranked outside the top 10 in Fantasy points given up against the position, so Bowers is one Las Vegas player who could do some damage on Thursday. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

Another one of McClure's NFL DFS picks is Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins, who has an over/under of 71.5 rushing yards. Dobbins hasn't been much of a touchdown threat, but he's been a high-floor option in recent weeks due to his total workload. He's averaging more than 14 carries per game over the past three weeks, and he's averaged an efficient 5.2 yards per carry during that span. With Denver favored by more than a touchdown, there's a good chance that the game flow will allow him to see plenty of carries. See more NFL DFS picks at SportsLine.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Raiders vs. Broncos

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on 'Thursday Night Football.'

