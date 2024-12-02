Monday Night Football in Week 13 will pit the Denver Broncos against the Cleveland Browns in an AFC clash. The Broncos own an AFC Wild Card spot at 7-5 while the Browns are 3-8, but have scored upset wins over the Ravens and Steelers since Jameis Winston took over as the starting quarterback a month ago. Browns running back Nick Chubb scored twice in Cleveland's win over Pittsburgh in Week 12, but he'll have a tough matchup on Monday Night Football against Denver's sixth-ranked rushing defense. How much exposure should you have to Chubb and who else in the NFL DFS player pool for Broncos vs. Browns should you consider for your Week 13 MNF NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Monday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

McClure has turned his attention to Broncos vs. Browns on Monday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Browns vs. Broncos

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Browns quarterback Jameis Winston. The former No. 1 overall pick took over as the starter when Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on Oct. 20 and he's helped turn one of the most stagnant offenses in the NFL into a more capable unit.

Winston threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns in an upset win over the Ravens in his first start and then had another significant statistical output in a loss to the Saints where he threw for 395 yards and two scores. He's attempted at least 40 passes in three of his four starts and the potential for another high-volume outing is a big reason why you should have exposure to Winston on Monday.

He's also rostering Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who has been targeted 36 times in four games since Winston took over as quarterback. Jeudy, who is playing in a revenge game against a Denver squad that traded him this pas offseason, has turned those targets into 24 catches for 379 yards and a touchdown and he's had at least five receptions for 70 yards in each game during that span.

Jeudy, Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman have all turned into serviceable options in the Cleveland passing attack, but Jeudy has been the most consistent and he's the big-play threat of the group, as evidenced by his 89-yard touchdown catch against the Saints. Denver ranks eighth in the NFL against the pass but did give up 300 yards through the air to the Raiders last week. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.