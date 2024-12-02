The Week 13 NFL schedule concludes with the Cleveland Browns (3-8) visiting the Denver Broncos (7-5) for Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Jameis Winston has been up and down during his brief tenure as Cleveland's starter, but pulled off stunning wins over the Ravens and Steelers in his last four games. Meanwhile, Bo Nix has injected himself into the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation with multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions in four of his last five games for Denver.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Broncos wide quarterback Bo Nix. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft got off to a sluggish start after winning the starting job out of training camp, throwing four interceptions without a touchdown pass over his first two starts and averaging only 4.8 yards per pass attempt over his first month of the season.

However, he started to take care of the football after those first couple of games and eventually adjusted to the speed of the game. He has 15 touchdown passes and has only thrown two interceptions over his last eight games and has a passer rating of 104.4 during that span. He's thrown for at least two touchdowns in six of those eight games.

He's also rostering Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who has been targeted 36 times in four games since Winston took over as quarterback. Jeudy, who is playing in a revenge game against a Denver squad that traded him this pas offseason, has turned those targets into 24 catches for 379 yards and a touchdown and he's had at least five receptions for 70 yards in each game during that span.

Jeudy, Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman have all turned into serviceable options in the Cleveland passing attack, but Jeudy has been the most consistent and he's the big-play threat of the group, as evidenced by his 89-yard touchdown catch against the Saints. Denver ranks eighth in the NFL against the pass but did give up 300 yards through the air to the Raiders last week. See who else McClure likes right here.

