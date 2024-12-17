Week 16 Thursday Night Football features an AFC West showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET. The NFL DFS player pool is packed with strong options like Bo Nix, Courtland Sutton, Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey in a matchup of two of the best defenses in the NFL, so who should daily Fantasy football players include in their NFL DFS picks and NFL DFS stacks? The Chargers and Broncos are tied for the best scoring defense in the league at 17.6 points per game, so knowing which position group to target on each team is crucial when forming an NFL DFS strategy.

The Chargers are just 26th in yards per rush allowed (4.7), so Broncos running backs like Javonte Williams or Jaleel McLaughlin could be intriguing options for NFL DFS picks. The Broncos are fifth in rushing yards allowed per game but 15th in passing defense, so are Chargers pass-catchers the players to include in NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Chargers vs. Broncos on Thursday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Broncos vs. Chargers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey. The No. 34 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is fourth among rookies in receiving yards (873) and he had five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown last week against Tampa Bay. He has more than 50 yards in seven straight games and is averaging 95.3 yards over his last four contests.

McConkey has been the team's most reliable receiver all season, and he's appearing more confident and comfortable with each game with a better understanding of the offense as the season progresses. He leads the team in receptions (63), targets (88) and receiving yards (873) and is second in receiving touchdowns (five). The 23-year-old has more than 100 yards in three of his last seven games and is a strong option for TNF NFL DFS lineups for McClure. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims. Mims hauled in all four of his targets for 20 yards last week after having three receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown in his previous game against the Browns. The 22-year-old has scored a touchdown in two of his last four contests.

The second-year receiver has become an increasingly important part of the Denver offense. He's third on the team in receiving yards (287) st a big-play threat averaging 12.5 yards per reception. The Chargers allowed four different pass catchers to record a reception at least 13 yards last week as they allowed 288 passing yards to Baker Mayfield. Mims can provide value at a cheaper price for TNF NFL DFS picks. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.