The Denver Broncos were tied for the second-lowest over/under total for wins (5.5) entering the 2024 NFL season, but a dominant defense and efficient offense has made the Broncos one of the biggest surprises of the year heading into a Week 16 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos (9-5) have the No. 1 scoring defense and rank 10th in scoring offense at 24 points per game. They've produced some of the top values in the NFL DFS player pool. Courtland Sutton has been a top option for NFL DFS lineups and has at least 100 yards or a touchdown in seven of his last nine games.

Outside of Sutton, receivers like Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr. aren't often the most exciting options for NFL DFS picks, but Vele and Mims both have at least 80 yards in one of their last three games. How should they factor into your TNF NFL DFS strategy? Finding values can help build NFL DFS stacks like Sutton with Bo Nix or Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey when finalizing Chargers vs. Broncos DFS lineups.

Top NFL DFS picks for Broncos vs. Chargers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. The 26-year-old isn't coming off his best performance of the season as Herbert threw for just 195 yards last week against Tampa Bay, his third-fewest yards over his last 10 games, but Herbert did have two touchdown passes to boost his NFL DFS score. Herbert has one of the strongest arms in the NFL and he passed for 237 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos earlier in the season.

The Chargers have become more reliant on Herbert and the passing game since J.K. Dobbins suffered a knee injury in Week 12. Los Angeles has rushed just 11 times in two of its previous three games after having no fewer than 18 running back carries in the 10 games Dobbins started and finished. The Chargers are averaging 14 rush attempts per game since Week 12 and Herbert has at least 30 pass attempts in three of those four games.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims. Mims hauled in all four of his targets for 20 yards last week after having three receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown in his previous game against the Browns. The 22-year-old has scored a touchdown in two of his last four contests.

The second-year receiver has become an increasingly important part of the Denver offense. He's third on the team in receiving yards (287) st a big-play threat averaging 12.5 yards per reception. The Chargers allowed four different pass catchers to record a reception at least 13 yards last week as they allowed 288 passing yards to Baker Mayfield. Mims can provide value at a cheaper price for TNF NFL DFS picks.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football

