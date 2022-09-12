From 1977 to 2001, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos were AFC West Rivals. The two teams have played six times since then, but which players from each team should you include in your NFL DFS lineups when they meet again on Monday Night Football? Optimism is at a fever pitch for the Broncos offense with new head coach Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson leading the team, and that could mean trouble for an unsettled Seahawks' defense. The last time Denver faced Seattle, it was with the running back duo of Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, who had identical lines of 15 carries for 71 yards. The Broncos return with another two-back attack to consider in the NFL DFS player pool, Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams. Before making your NFL DFS picks for Broncos vs. Seahawks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Seahawks vs. Broncos

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Expectations are high for the former first-round pick out of Alabama, but it remains to be seen how he will be used in the new-look Broncos offense. Last year, Jeudy primarily did his work out of the slot, but after Tim Patrick's preseason ACL tear, he should be expected to have a more diverse role.

Jeudy had the longest reception in the NFL in his rookie season at 92 yards, so he has clear breakaway speed. Last season, Jeudy missed seven games, mostly due to a high ankle sprain, but when he was on the field, he had one of the highest separation averages of all receivers at 3.6 yards. The Seahawks' defense has five defensive players on the injury report, so it could be out of sorts, making for a high-leverage situation with Jeudy.

Another part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Monday night includes rostering Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett. Even though Wilson played injured through much of last season, Lockett still finished with a career-high 1,175 receiving yards to go with eight touchdown receptions. In Lockett's last game against Denver in 2018, he caught 3-of-4 passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Last season, Lockett finished with 898 receiving yards before the catch, which was the sixth-highest total in the NFL. That resulted in him having the fourth-highest yards before catch per reception average of 12.3 yards. With Lockett, volume isn't as important as what he does with the receptions that he makes, and he ended last year with the eighth-highest average depth of target among all receivers at 14.6 yards.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Broncos vs. Seahawks

