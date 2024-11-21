Despite sharing the backfield with Jaylen Warren, Najee Harris has been used as more of a workhorse running back than many daily Fantasy football players would have expected. Harris is sixth in the NFL in carries (175), 11th in rushing yards (708), and has played at least 45% of snaps in every game this season. Is he the optimal Pittsburgh running back to seek when forming NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football against the Browns? Cleveland is allowing 4.8 yards per rush, which ranks 27th in the NFL. Running backs are popular options in NFL DFS lineups in NFL DFS showdown strategy, so picking the correct one could make a significant difference. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Browns vs. Steelers, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Steelers vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Steelers vs. Browns

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson. The Steelers signed the 35-year-old quarterback to a one-year contract this offseason, intending to start the veteran from Day One. His Steelers debut was delayed due to a training camp calf injury, but since taking over for Justin Fields in Week 7, Wilson is averaging 235.5 passing yards per game with six touchdowns compared to two interceptions. The Steelers are also 4-0 and averaging 27.3 points per game under Wilson.

Only five teams are averaging more than 27.3 ppg this season, making the Steelers one of the best offenses in the league in games started by Wilson. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback has at least 28 pass attempts in all four of his starts and the Browns are allowing 7.8 yards per pass, the fourth-most in the league.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman. The 6-foot-3 receiver is the biggest of Cleveland's starting wideouts with Jameis Winston's willingness to throw the ball to covered receivers and deep down the field, Tillman has the size and skill to take advantage of those opportunities. He is averaging 5.3 receptions and 73.7 yards over three starts with Winston as the QB1. He also has three touchdowns over those three games.

The Browns are throwing significantly more with Winston at quarterback, which creates more opportunities for all the pass-catchers. The Browns have the second-highest pass-play percentage (68.4%) over Winston's three starts. Tillman has at least eight targets in all three games and with the Steelers ranking fifth in yards per carry allowed (4.1) with the fourth-fewest rushing yards allowed (90.8 yards per game), this could be another pass-heavy Cleveland game plan. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Browns vs. Steelers

