The Week 2 NFL schedule concludes with a doubleheader on 'Monday Night Football' as the Houston Texans host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at p.m. ET, and the Las Vegas Raiders host the Los Angeles Chargers at 10 p.. ET. Texans vs. Buccaneers has an over/under of 42.5, while Chargers vs. Raiders has an over/under of 46.5, suggesting both games will be relatively low-scoring affairs. Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is officially listed as questionable, but coach Pete Carroll told reporters that he expects him to play.

All eyes will be on the quarterbacks as Justin Herbert, Gene Smith, Baker Mayfield and C.J. Stroud headline the NFL DFS player pool.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bucs-Texans, Chargers-Raiders

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday night is Texans wide receiver Nico Collins. The former Michigan standout brings a prototypical WR1 frame at 6-4, 222 lbs, with the length and catch radius to win contested balls downfield. In 2024, he produced 68 catches for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns in just 12 games, averaging nearly 15 yards per reception and earning his first Pro Bowl nod despite missing time with a hamstring injury.

Across his career since 2021, Collins has tallied 221 receptions for 3,255 yards and 18 scores, consistently flashing big-play ability on the perimeter. His strengths lie in his physicality, vertical separation, and ability to finish in traffic, making him a tough cover for smaller corners. Durability and week-to-week consistency remain the main questions, but when healthy, he profiles as a legitimate WR1 with game-breaking upside. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey. The former Georgia standout impressed as a rookie in 2024, showcasing polished route-running, quickness, and the ability to create separation at all three levels. At 6-0 and 185 pounds, he lacks elite size but compensates with agility, precise footwork and strong football IQ, making him the top target in the Chargers' passing attack.

McConkey hauled in 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns across 16 games, averaging 14.0 yards per catch and quickly earning a significant role in the offense. His strengths lie in his suddenness out of breaks, versatility as both a slot and perimeter option, and ability to produce after the catch. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football

