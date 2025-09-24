The Week 4 NFL schedule kicks off with a 'Thursday Night Football' showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.. Both teams feature a mix of proven star power and young talent. Seattle's Sam Darnold and Arizona's Kyler Murray headline the NFL DFS player pool and can be rostered together in showdown DFS contests. Other players that will be popular NFL DFS picks include Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Kenneth Walker III, Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride and Trey Benson.

How should they play into your NFL DFS strategy for Seahawks vs. Cardinals, and which other daily Fantasy picks should be in your NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Thursday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

New players can get $50 in Pick6 credits at DraftKings when they play $5:

Top NFL DFS picks for Seahawks vs. Cardinals

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for TNF is Seattle wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The former Ohio State standout had a breakout season in 2024, hauling in 100 receptions for 1,130 yards, averaging 11.3 yards per catch, and scoring six touchdowns. He established himself as the No. 1 option in Seattle's passing attack and earned his first career Pro Bowl selection in the process.

Through three weeks in 2025, he has continued that dominance, notching 22 receptions for 323 yards, with an average of 14.7 yards per catch and one touchdown. In Seattle's 44-13 win over New Orleans in Week 3, Smith-Njigba caught five passes for 96 yards and a touchdown despite battling an illness. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Arizona running back Trey Benson. The former Oregon and Florida State standout showed flashes of promise in his rookie season in 2024, logging 63 carries for 291 rushing yards (4.6 yards per attempt) and scoring one touchdown. He also caught six passes for 59 yards in limited usage in Arizona's veteran backfield.

Through three weeks in 2025, Benson has totaled 21 carries for 125 rushing yards (6.0 average) and has added eight catches for 45 yards. Benson has displayed three-down ability, and is set to step into a much bigger role with Cardinals' starting running back James Connor out for the season with an ankle injury. See who else to roster here.

New users can see the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Seahawks vs. Cardinals

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.