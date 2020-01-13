NFL DFS, Championship Weekend: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
Many of the league's top stars will take the field during Championship Weekend of the 2020 NFL Playoffs, as Patrick Mahomes, Derrick Henry, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, and Aaron Rodgers will all play in the 2020 NFC and AFC Championship games. That means there are plenty of ways to build NFL DFS lineups for tournaments like the $1.6M NFL Sunday Million on FanDuel and the $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire on DraftKings. With so much talent in the NFL DFS player pool, searching for the best value is the key to nailing your NFL DFS picks.
Before finalizing your NFL DFS strategy for Championship Weekend, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and his top daily Fantasy football picks, optimal lineups and stacks can help you make all the right calls in any cash game, tournament or 50-50 involving Chiefs vs. Titans and Packers vs. 49ers on Sunday.
McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.
McClure rolled through the 2019 NFL season, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in the Week 3 main slate. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7.
He continued his roll with wins on both sites on the main slate, SNF and MNF in Week 8. He added 5x returns on his optimal lineups on both sites in Week 9 and cashed in main slate tournaments on both sites in Week 11. His Week 13 main slate lineups returned at least 10x on DraftKings and produced returns as high as 40x in higher-stakes tournaments. In Week 15, all of his lineups cashed handily, and then he continued his success in the divisional round, cashing on every lineup he posted on SportsLine. Anybody who has been following him has seen huge returns.
Now, he has turned his attention to the NFL DFS player pool for the AFC and NFC Championship games and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.
Top NFL DFS picks for Championship Weekend
One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Championship Weekend is Titans running back Derrick Henry at $9,800 on FanDuel and $8,700 on DraftKings. The 2019 NFL rushing champion (1,540 yards) has found another level in the postseason, rushing a combined 64 times for 377 yards and a score against the Patriots and Ravens, both teams that ranked in the top six of the NFL in run defense during the regular season.
The Chiefs were 26th in rushing yards allowed per game (128.2) during the regular season and gave up the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing backs. Look for Henry, who posted a 23-188-2 rushing line against the Chiefs on Nov. 10, to go off again for eye-popping numbers as the Titans lean heavily on him to help keep Patrick Mahomes off the field.
Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Championship Weekend includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce ($7,800 on FanDuel, $7,100 on DraftKings), who had a dominant 10-134-3 receiving line against the Texans in the divisional round. Kelce had an efficient day against the Titans in the regular season, catching all seven of his targets for 75 yards.
Tight ends plagued Tennessee throughout the season, as the Titans gave up the sixth-most Fantasy points to opponents at that position. And with speedy linebacker Jayon Brown (shoulder) looking iffy for the 2020 AFC Championship Game, Kelce should have plenty of room to operate over the middle.
How to set your Championship Weekend NFL DFS lineups
McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Championship Weekend? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.
