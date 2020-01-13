NFL DFS, Championship Weekend: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

Many of the league's top stars will take the field during Championship Weekend of the 2020 NFL Playoffs, as Patrick Mahomes, Derrick Henry, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, and Aaron Rodgers will all play in the 2020 NFC and AFC Championship games. That means there are plenty of ways to build NFL DFS lineups for tournaments like the $1.6M NFL Sunday Million on FanDuel and the $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire on DraftKings. With so much talent in the NFL DFS player pool, searching for the best value is the key to nailing your NFL DFS picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Championship Weekend

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Championship Weekend is Titans running back Derrick Henry at $9,800 on FanDuel and $8,700 on DraftKings. The 2019 NFL rushing champion (1,540 yards) has found another level in the postseason, rushing a combined 64 times for 377 yards and a score against the Patriots and Ravens, both teams that ranked in the top six of the NFL in run defense during the regular season.

The Chiefs were 26th in rushing yards allowed per game (128.2) during the regular season and gave up the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing backs. Look for Henry, who posted a 23-188-2 rushing line against the Chiefs on Nov. 10, to go off again for eye-popping numbers as the Titans lean heavily on him to help keep Patrick Mahomes off the field.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Championship Weekend includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce ($7,800 on FanDuel, $7,100 on DraftKings), who had a dominant 10-134-3 receiving line against the Texans in the divisional round. Kelce had an efficient day against the Titans in the regular season, catching all seven of his targets for 75 yards.

Tight ends plagued Tennessee throughout the season, as the Titans gave up the sixth-most Fantasy points to opponents at that position. And with speedy linebacker Jayon Brown (shoulder) looking iffy for the 2020 AFC Championship Game, Kelce should have plenty of room to operate over the middle.

How to set your Championship Weekend NFL DFS lineups

