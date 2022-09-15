Two of the league's most exciting quarterbacks will be on full display when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs square off against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. These two Super Bowl contenders have lofty expectations, and a victory could determine who wins the AFC West. With a limited number of NFL DFS picks to choose from in the Chargers vs. Chiefs NFL DFS player pool, knowing which NFL DFS matchups to exploit could prove to be extremely lucrative. Should your Chiefs vs. Chargers DFS strategy include rostering Mahomes, who tossed five touchdown passes last week? Should you build your Thursday Night Football DFS lineups around Herbert, who racked up 279 passing yards and three TDs in Week 1? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Chargers, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The former NFL MVP put on a show in Kansas City's Week 1 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, throwing for 360 yards and five touchdowns.

Mahomes has also had success against the Chargers throughout his career. In Kansas City's 34-28 victory over Los Angeles last December, Mahomes threw for 410 yards and three TDs. In seven career games against Los Angeles, Mahomes has passed for 1,827 yards with 16 touchdowns and just five interceptions, which makes him one of the valuable NFL DFS picks. Lock him in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams. The 27-year-old playmaker has already established himself as a Fantasy-relevant receiver with two 1,000-yard seasons in the last three yearsm but his stock should be soaring with the news that fellow receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) won't play on Thursday Night Football.

Williams caught 76 passes for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns last season and will be the No. 1 option in the Los Angeles passing attack with Allen out. Last season, Williams was targeted nine times and came down with seven receptions for 122 yards and two scores at Arrowhead Stadium. He also had six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown when the Chargers visited the Chiefs the season prior. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks here.

