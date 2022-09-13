Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season delivered fireworks in high-profile matchups, and Week 2 kicks off with another between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Any doubts about the Chiefs' offensive potential without wide receiver Tyreek Hill were put to rest with a dominating 44-21 win over Arizona last Sunday. They put up 488 yards of offense on the Cardinals, but can you rely on their playmakers on a short week for your Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups?

The Chargers didn't have any players produce big-time Fantasy performances in their Week 1 win against Las Vegas, but they have plenty of options to consider this week. Wide receiver DeAndre Carter may have been the biggest surprise with three catches for 64 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders, but can he replicate that performance?

Top NFL DFS picks for Chargers vs. Chiefs

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Against Arizona last week, he threw for 360 yards with five touchdowns and didn't turn the ball over. Despite concerns about how he would look with a drastically different wide receiver room, he completed 30-of-39 passes against the Cardinals.

The Chargers were able to pick off three of his passes in the two regular season meetings last year, but otherwise, he was extremely effective. Against the Chargers in 2021, he completed 63.74 percent of his passes for 670 yards with six touchdowns. In seven career games against Los Angeles, Mahomes has passed for 1,827 yards with 16 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams. Williams is due for a bounce-back performance after finishing with a disappointing two catch, 10-yard performance in Week 1. Fantasy players should expect as much after he finished with 10 catches on 18 total targets for 171 yards and two touchdowns in his two games against the Chiefs last season.

Last season, Williams got off to a quick start, with 471 yards and six touchdowns over the first five weeks. While the game script didn't go his way in Week 1, he should have a much bigger role in the offense on Thursday. Last year against Kansas City, Williams had a 10.4-yard average depth of target, which could give him the edge over fellow receiver Keenan Allen, who had an 8.9-yard average against KC and is looking iffy for this one with a hamstring injury. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Chargers

