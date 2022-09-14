Week 2 of the NFL schedule starts with a bang on Thursday Night Football as the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) face the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) in a battle of AFC contenders. It's one of the most loaded single-game NFL DFS player pools of the season, with household names like Patrick Mahomes, Austin Ekeler, Justin Herbert and Travis Kelce headlining. The Chiefs also showcased intriguing new talent at receiver as JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who could be among your NFL DFS picks. There are plenty of sources for production in NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football, but which names should you target, and what are the best NFL DFS stacks? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Chargers, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chargers vs. Chiefs

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday is Chargers running back Austin Ekeler. It was a slower Week 1 for Ekeler, who recorded 72 all-purpose yards. But the touches (18) were still there for him, and he's bound to improve upon a 2.6 yards-per-carry average.

Ekeler scored in both matchups against the Chiefs last season and averaged around 100 all-purpose yards in those two games. Kansas City gave up eight receptions to backs in Week 1 against the Cardinals, and the Chiefs gave up the third-most recovering yards to running backs during the 2021 season. This is a juicy matchup for Ekeler, making him one of the must-roster options for NFL DFS lineups in this single-game slate.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams. Williams is due for a bounce-back performance after finishing with a disappointing two catch, 10-yard performance in Week 1. Fantasy players should expect as much after he finished with 10 catches on 18 total targets for 171 yards and two touchdowns in his two games against the Chiefs last season.

Last season, Williams got off to a quick start, with 471 yards and six touchdowns over the first five weeks. While the game script didn't go his way in Week 1, he should have a much bigger role in the offense on Thursday. Last year against Kansas City, Williams had a 10.4-yard average depth of target, which could give him the edge over fellow receiver Keenan Allen, who had an 8.9-yard average against KC and is looking iffy for this one with a hamstring injury. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Chargers

