Provided that the Colts take care of business Sunday afternoon by defeating the two-win Jaguars, a win-and-in scenario will be in play on Sunday Night Football. The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders both sport 9-7 records and whoever gets to 10 wins will lock up a spot in the AFC Playoffs. Thus, Sunday Night Football will essentially be a playoff game before the postseason officially starts. Therefore, you can expect the star players for both teams to be at their very best and give you a great return on investment as NFL DFS picks.

Both Justin Herbert and Derek Carr rank among the top four in the NFL in passing yards, and their respective teams will rely on their arms to win. It doesn't hurt that Raiders vs. Chargers also features a pair of bottom-10 scoring defenses, so both QBs are in great positions to go off. But should you favor one over the other, or factor both Herbert and Carr into your NFL DFS strategy? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups for Chargers vs. Raiders, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments last season.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Chargers vs. Raiders and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Raiders vs. Chargers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Chargers QB Justin Herbert. He is coming off one of his most efficient games of the season as he completed over 70 percent of his passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns against Denver. That performance came against the Broncos' No. 3 defense and now he gets to face Las Vegas' No. 24 defense on Sunday night.

The 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year shredded the Raiders when he last saw them in Week 4. Herbert had three touchdowns and 222 passing yards as he's been flawless in his career vs. the divisional rival. In three career games against the Raiders, Herbert has eight total TDs (seven passing, one rushing) with zero turnovers. He's also averaged over 287 passing yards per game, and with the stakes in play on Sunday Night Football, you can expect another stellar performance from Los Angeles' signal caller.

Another part of McClure's NFL DFS strategy for Sunday night includes stacking Herbert with wide receiver Keenan Allen, who is coming off a 4-44-1 stat line in Week 17 and has four touchdowns over his last four games. Allen reached the 100-receptions mark last week for the fourth time and he ranks fifth in the NFL in receptions.

Allen has had a knack of coming up big in primetime games which makes Sunday Night Football the perfect stage for him. In Week 11 on Sunday night, he had nine catches for a season-high of 112 yards against the Steelers. Four weeks later on a Thursday, Allen had a 6-78-1 stat line versus Kansas City. With a playoff spot up for grabs, Allen should have another big night so you can see why McClure is high on him.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chargers vs. Raiders

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday night. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with nearly $2 million in winnings, and find out.