Coming off their first tie since 2018, the Pittsburgh Steelers will look to get back to their winning ways when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Prior to the 16-16 tie with the Lions, Pittsburgh had won four in a row thanks to the legs of Najee Harris. The rookie leads all first-year players in rushing yards and ranks sixth in the league in the category. Harris is part of a strong rookie class for the Steelers as both he and tight end Pat Freiermuth have rewarded those Fantasy players who've slotted them into NFL DFS lineups.



No running back across the league has played more snaps than Harris, so if you're searching for volume when making NFL DFS picks, then the Alabama product is your guy. And if you're looking for versatility, then few are better than his counterpart in the Chargers' Austin Ekeler. Which back should you favor in Chargers vs. Steelers? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chargers vs. Steelers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year is showing last season was no fluke as he ranks sixth in the NFL in both passing yards and passing touchdowns.



Herbert has also shown off his wheels on occasion and isn't afraid to scramble. He and Josh Allen are the only players with at least 2,500 passing yards and multiple rushing touchdowns. Herbert may get to face the Steelers at just the right time as star pass rusher T.J. Watt hurt his knee and hip last week and won't suit up on Sunday Night Football. His absence will allow more time in the pocket for Herbert who has either tossed for multiple TDs or 300-plus yards in all but two games this year.



McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Herbert with receiver Keenan Allen, who has posted 20 catches for over 200 yards over the last two weeks. Allen ranks third in the NFL with 65 receptions and is on pace for 122 catches which would be among the top 10 in league history for a single-season.



Pittsburgh isn't just dealing with Watt's injury as the secondary will also have a couple of absences. Three-time Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden (foot) has been ruled out while two-time All-Pro S Minkah Fitzpatrick is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Both being inactive will allow Allen to have a field day on Sunday Night Football. He's been targeted at least 11 times in each of the last three games so Herbert is looking his way early and often, even against intact secondaries.

