The Week 8 NFL schedule concludes with a high-profile matchup on 'Monday Night Football' between the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders. Kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. The NFL DFS player pool is loaded with some of the most recognizable players in the league set to be in action. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Deebo Samuel all have compiled storied careers, and each will be among the most popular NFL DFS picks on Monday night.

Other players that will likely be popular NFL DFS picks and core pieces of NFL DFS lineups are Rashee Rice, Isiah Pacheco, Terry McLaurin and Zach Ertz. Injuries, however, will be a factor with Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels (hamstring) ruled out. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for 'Monday Night Football,' be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, which may include a play $5, get $100 offer:

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to 'Monday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

Top NFL DFS picks for Commanders vs. Chiefs

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the 'Monday Night Football' slate is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The former first-round pick out of Texas Tech remains one of the most impactful quarterbacks in the NFL. In the 2024 season, he passed for 3,928 yards with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, finishing with a passer rating of 93.5.

Through the first part of the 2025 season, he has already accumulated 1,800 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and only two interceptions, emerging as the current betting favorite to win this year's MVP award in the process. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Commanders tight end Zach Ertz. The former Stanford standout is one of the premier NFL tight ends of his generation. In 2024, he caught 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns, demonstrating both consistency and red-zone effectiveness.

Through seven games in the 2025 season, Ertz has logged 23 receptions for 229 yards and four touchdowns, maintaining a solid touchdown pace even if his volume is somewhat reduced. As a veteran presence in Washington's offense, his reliable hands and scoring ability continue to make him a key target and a valuable piece of the team's passing game. See who else to roster here.

New users can see the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

How to set NFL DFS lineups for 'Monday Night Football'

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.