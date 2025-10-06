The Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on 'Monday Night Football' in the final game on the NFL Week 5 schedule. The NFL DFS player pool is headlined by a pair of talented quarterbacks in Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence. Both players can be rostered together in showdown NFL DFS lineups, but it may make more sense to stack each signal caller with his top pass catchers when making NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football.

Should you build your NFL DFS stacks around Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Xavier Worthy, and Hollywood Brown? Or should you target Lawrence with Travis Etienne, Brian Thomas Jr., and Travis Hunter? Before setting any NFL DFS lineups for Jaguars vs. Chiefs on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Monday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, which may include a play $5, get $100 offer:

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Monday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

New players can get $50 in Pick6 credits at DraftKings when they play $5:

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Jaguars

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football slate is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The two-time NFL MVP remains one of the most impactful players in the game today. Mahomes has thrown for at least 26 touchdown passes in each of his seven full seasons as the Chiefs' starter.

In 2025, Mahomes has gotten off to a solid start with 939 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and just one interception, ranking third in QBR (75.1) through the first month. He's completed 61.3% of his passes while averaging 6.6 yards per attempt, highlighting his strong decision-making and efficiency. He has also rushed for 130 yards and two scores. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Mahomes with receiver Xavier Worthy. The former Texas standout entered the NFL as a first-round pick (28th overall) by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 after turning heads at the NFL Combine with a blazing 4.21-second 40-yard dash. In his rookie 2024 season, he logged 59 receptions for 638 yards and six receiving touchdowns (plus 104 rushing yards and three rushing scores), showing flashes of big-play potential.

Through the early 2025 season, Worthy has recorded five catches for 83 yards (16.6 yards per catch), though he's battled injury setbacks including a dislocated shoulder. In Super Bowl LIX, Xavier Worthy delivered a breakout performance catching eight passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns, setting the Super Bowl rookie receiving yardage record in Kansas City's loss. See who else to roster here.

New users can see the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Jaguars vs. Chiefs

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.