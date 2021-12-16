The Kansas City Chiefs have been known for their high-flying passing offense since the Patrick Mahomes era began, but recently, their pass defense has impressed. On Thursday Night Football against division-rival Los Angeles, the Chargers are expecting the return of top receiver Keenan Allen, who missed the team's last game on the COVID-19/reserve list. Chargers QB Justin Herbert didn't miss a beat without him against the Giants, but his return could be a boon for daily Fantasy football players building their Thursday night NFL DFS lineups.

Allen played just one of the two games against Kansas City last season and finished with seven catches for 96 yards. At Arrowhead in Week 3 of this season, he caught eight passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. Is Allen a safe selection this week from the NFL DFS player pool for Chargers vs. Chiefs? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Chargers vs. Chiefs, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chargers vs. Chiefs

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The second-year back is coming off the second multi-touchdown game of his career as, Edwards-Helaire had 42 scrimmage yards and two scores in Week 14 against Las Vegas.

Edwards-Helaire now has five touchdowns over his last six games and is averaging 5.0 yards per carry during that stretch. He gets a dream matchup versus the Chargers, who have been sieves against the run. L.A. has allowed the opposing team's top running back to score a touchdown in nine straight games. Edwards-Helaire had 100 yards and a score when he last saw the Chargers and should exploit them again on Thursday Night Football.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, who ranks third in receptions (90), sixth in receiving yards (1,030) and fifth in receiving touchdowns (eight). Now is the time to buy into Hill, who has just nine targets over his last two games. In the four games before that, he had 50 with 32 catches. Last weekend against Las Vegas, he caught all four of his targets and turned them into 76 receiving yards.

Against the Chargers earlier this season, Hill caught five of seven targets and finished with 56 yards, but he's typically shown up in Thursday night contests. Hill has played in six career Thursday night games and averaged 5.2 receptions with 81.7 yards per game. He also has five receiving touchdowns in those contests and six career scores against the Chargers.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Chargers

