Travis Kelce is in the first major slump of his career, as the All-Pro tight end has posted back-to-back games with just 27 receiving yards. It's the first time he's had consecutive games with fewer than 30 yards since entering the league in 2013, as the Chiefs' offense has worked to get others involved. Is Thursday Night Football the stage for Kelce to break out as Kansas City takes on the rival Los Angeles Chargers? The tight end posted a 7-104-1 stat line when he last saw the Chargers in Week 3, so it could be a prudent NFL DFS strategy to keep Kelce in mind when constructing your lineups.

Additionally, L.A. has allowed the third-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Knowing when you have one of the advantageous NFL DFS matchups is key to constructing your NFL DFS lineups.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Since returning from a knee injury in Week 11, Edwards-Helaire has had the most productive stretch of his entire career. Over the last three games, he's scored three touchdowns and averaged 66.7 yards from scrimmage.

The 2020 first-rounder has four career 100-yard rushing games, and one of those came earlier this year against the Chargers. He is one of many running backs who have victimized Los Angeles, as the team has allowed 12 different backs to post at least 80 scrimmage yards across 13 games this year. The Chargers allowed 190 scrimmage yards to the Giants' running backs last week, so Edwards-Helaire is in position to take advantage on Thursday Night Football.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, who ranks third in receptions (90), sixth in receiving yards (1,030) and fifth in receiving touchdowns (eight). Now is the time to buy into Hill, who has just nine targets over his last two games. In the four games before that, he had 50 with 32 catches. Last weekend against Las Vegas, he caught all four of his targets and turned them into 76 receiving yards.

Against the Chargers earlier this season, Hill caught five of seven targets and finished with 56 yards, but he's typically shown up in Thursday night contests. Hill has played in six career Thursday night games and averaged 5.2 receptions with 81.7 yards per game. He also has five receiving touchdowns in those contests and six career scores against the Chargers.

