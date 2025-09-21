Sunday Night Football features a primetime clash between the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Both teams are winless, but there is still plenty of high-end talent in the Sunday Night Football NFL DFS player pool. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Hollywood Brown, Russell Wilson, and Malik Nabers will all be among the most popular NFL DFS picks for SNF. Should you build your NFL DFS stacks and NFL DFS lineups around Mahomes and Kelce? Or would it make sense to target Wilson and Nabers?

Other names to keep an eye on in the SNF DFS player pool include Tyrone Tracy Jr., Cam Skattebo, and Kareem Hunt.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Giants vs. Chiefs

Top NFL DFS picks for Giants vs. Chiefs

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers. The former LSU standout burst onto the NFL scene as a rookie for the New York Giants in 2024, logging 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns over 15 games. He set a franchise rookie record for catches and earned a Pro Bowl selection.

In the early part of 2025, Nabers has already made a strong impact with 14 catches for 238 yards and two touchdowns through two games. In Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, he finished with 9 receptions for 167 yards and two scores. His average yards per catch has climbed to 17.0 this season, showing he's becoming more of a deep threat while still handling a heavy workload. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The future Hall of Famer continues to be a dominant fantasy performer. In 2024, Patrick Mahomes played 16 games for the Kansas City Chiefs, completing 392 of 581 passes for 3,928 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, along with 58 carries for 307 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Through two weeks in 2025, Mahomes has completed 40 of 68 passes for 445 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He's also added 13 rushes for 123 yards and two rushing scores. While his yardage pace remains strong, Mahomes is on pace to have his most productive season to date when it comes to making plays with his legs. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Giants

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Giants

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Giants vs. Chiefs, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.