Patrick Mahomes has done just about everything there is to do in his NFL career but playing in New York City is still on his bucket list. He'll get to scratch that off on Sunday Night Football as the Jets host the Chiefs. Mahomes and Travis Kelce are the first NFL DFS picks many think of whenever the Chiefs are in action, but one shouldn't forget that there are two teams composing the NFL DFS player pool. The Jets have big-name players like Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and Dalvin Cook, but which are worth slotting into SNF DFS lineups?

Cook has four more touches this year than Hall, but the latter has 83 more yards. Neither has found the endzone this year, and the Chiefs have allowed the fourth-fewest Fantasy points to running backs on FanDuel and the fifth-fewest on DraftKings. So, if you choose to avoid New York's backfield entirely, who else could you consider for your NFL DFS strategy in Jets vs. Chiefs? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

McClure has turned his attention to Chiefs vs. Jets on Sunday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Jets

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Coming off a game with a stat line of 7-69-1, Kelce now has six touchdowns over his last five games, finding the endzone at least once in each of them. He has 11 catches for 95 yards and two scores across his two games this season, and there's potential for more production going forward as Kelce has yet to play in even two-thirds of offensive snaps in any game this year.

Just four tight ends in NFL history have more TD catches than Kelce, and no NFL team in 2023 has allowed more TDs to opposing tight ends than the Jets. They've given up three scores in the last two weeks alone to the likes of Luke Schoonmaker, Jake Ferguson and Pharoah Brown -- none of whom are in the same stratosphere as Kelce. The Jets have also allowed the fifth-most receiving yards to opposing tight ends, so Kelce is a no-brainer to include in your NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Jets receiver Garrett Wilson. Despite inconsistent quarterback play, Wilson has still produced early in the season. He's averaged 55 receiving yards and has scored two touchdowns, despite facing three top-5 pass defenses.

Kansas City has allowed one wide receiver to go off each week with either a 100-yard game or a touchdown. Seeing as Wilson has more targets (22), receptions (12), yards (165), and touchdowns (two) than the trio of Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Mecole Hardman have combined, the odds are in favor of him being that receiver on Sunday Night Football. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Jets vs. Chiefs

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday night.

Mike McClure is putting players in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Jets.