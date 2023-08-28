The 2023 NFL Kickoff Game will take place on Thursday, Sept. 7, pitting the Kansas City Chiefs against the Detroit Lions. The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions and will try to cement their status as a dynasty with a third title in five years. The Lions will try to continue their climb after going from 3-13-1 in 2021 to 9-8 in 2022. It's also the first regular-season chance to win big in NFL DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Plus, the NFL DFS player pool for Lions vs. Chiefs is loaded. Patrick Mahomes, Isiah Pacheco, Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown are just a handful of the players who you can expect will see heavy exposure in NFL DFS lineups for the the NFL Opening Kickoff Game 2023.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the NFL Kickoff Game is Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. After making a splash despite playing in a poor offense for two seasons at Georgia Tech, Gibbs transferred to Alabama and did enough during one season with the Crimson Tide to become the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Gibbs rushed 151 times for 926 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 44 passes for 444 yards and three more scores. Gibbs caught 104 passes for 1,217 yards and eight scores in his three collegiate seasons and has drawn comparisons to Saints running back Alvin Kamara as a versatile offensive threat that should be plied with touches in a variety of ways.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. There's a case to be made that Kelce is already the best tight end in the history of the NFL and he's coming off his seventh consecutive season with at least 80 catches and 1,000 yards.

Kelce finished third in the NFL in receptions (110), eighth in receiving yards (1,338) and second in receiving touchdowns (12) last season. He should be heavily rostered in all NFL daily Fantasy formats. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

