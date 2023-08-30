The Kansas City Chiefs will hoist their third Super Bowl banner on Thursday, September 7 when they host the Detroit Lions for the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game to open the league's 104th season. It's also the first meaningful opportunity for NFL DFS players with sites like DraftKings and FanDuel running plenty of NFL DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s. Which Chiefs and Lions in the NFL DFS player pool should you target as the regular season begins? Patrick Mahomes is sure to be a popular option for NFL DFS lineups in the first game of the year, but you'll also need to build lineup variance given how heavily rostered he'll be in a single-game slate.

Before setting your NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Lions on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.



He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Lions vs. Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Opening Kickoff Game and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Lions

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the NFL Kickoff Game is Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. In two seasons at Georgia Tech, Gibbs rushed for 1,206 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 60 passes for 773 yards and five scores before transferring to Alabama for his final collegiate season.

With the Crimson Tide, Gibbs rushed 151 times for 926 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 44 receptions for 444 yards and three more scores. Gibbs ran a blistering 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. His speed combined with his versatility as a runner and receiver is why Detroit invested the No. 12 overall pick in him. He'll share time with David Montgomery in Detroit's backfield, but his ability to split out wide should also help him earn as many as 15 to 20 touches per game early on.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. There's a case to be made that Kelce is already the best tight end in the history of the NFL and he's coming off his seventh consecutive season with at least 80 catches and 1,000 yards.

Kelce finished third in the NFL in receptions (110), eighth in receiving yards (1,338) and second in receiving touchdowns (12) last season. He should be heavily rostered in all NFL daily Fantasy formats. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for 2023 NFL Kickoff Game

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the NFL Kickoff Game 2023? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with nearly $2 million in winnings, and find out.