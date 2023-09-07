Two veteran quarterbacks will be on full display when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs square off against Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions to open the new NFL season. The Chiefs enter the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game as the defending Super Bowl champions, while the Lions have aspirations to lift the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history. With a limited number of players to choose from in the Lions vs. Chiefs NFL DFS player pool, knowing which NFL DFS matchups to exploit is key.

Should your Chiefs vs. Lions NFL DFS strategy include rostering Mahomes, who threw 41 touchdowns last season? Should you build your Chiefs vs. Lions DFS lineups around Goff, who completed 65% of his passes a season ago?

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Lions

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the NFL Kickoff Game is Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. He became one of the best under-the-radar running backs in college football during his two-year stint at Georgia Tech before transferring to Alabama for his junior campaign. That's where he became a household name for football fans after he piled up 1,370 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns playing for the Tide.

Now he joins David Montgomery in the backfield in Detroit. While it's tough to say exactly how the snap count will play out between the rookie and the veteran this season, it's fair to assume that Gibbs will see a large role since the Lions invested the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on him.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Volume has not been an issue for St. Brown over the past two seasons, finishing inside the top 12 in total targets, receptions and red-zone targets. Quarterback Jared Goff has targeted St. Brown on more than 25% of his throws since 2021, which led to a 1,161-yard season for the 23-year-old wideout last year.

St. Brown has been targeted at a high rate early in the year, commanding 12 targets in each of the first two games last season. He caught nine of those passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns against Washington in Week 2 after catching eight passes for 64 yards and a score against Philadelphia in Week 1. McClure expects St. Brown to be a target hog again on Thursday, making him a valuable addition to NFL DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for 2023 NFL Kickoff Game

