The Packers played in a stand-alone game last week and had one of their best performances of the season in a 29-22 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Green Bay will try to build off that as it hosts the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Quarterback Jordan Love threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns as the Packers used a huge first two quarters to take a 23-6 lead at halftime. But this week's challenge will be more daunting with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on the other side. Which offense should you build NFL DFS stacks and NFL DFS lineups around for Sunday Night Football?

Chiefs rookie receiver Rashee Rice had a career-high 107 yards on eight receptions and a touchdown last week, but should daily Fantasy football players expect the same on Sunday night? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Packers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Chiefs vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Packers vs. Chiefs

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. After three straight games failing to reach 60 yards with only one touchdown over that span, the veteran tight end had six receptions for 91 yards last week. Kelce is still the top-scoring tight end in Fantasy football on a points-per-game basis this season and remains Patrick Mahomes' unquestioned top target.

Kelce has 26 more receptions, 32 more targets, and 205 more yards than the next leading Kansas City pass-catcher. Mahomes hasn't had much help from his receivers in recent weeks with the Chiefs leading the NFL in drops (26) this season, making Mahomes even more likely to rely on Kelce. The Kansas City offense goes as Mahomes and Kelce does and after scoring 31 points against the Raiders with a heavy dosage of Kelce last week, expect a similar script when forming NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers quarterback Jordan Love. Love threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns against the Lions last week, resulting in his best QBR (90.6) of the season. Love, in his first season as the Packers starting quarterback, is averaging 293 passing yards with seven total touchdowns compared to two interceptions over his last three games.

Love has thrown for multiple touchdowns in three straight games and is QB10 in Fantasy football this year. The Packers may need to rely on him to throw even more based on the game script and injuries. Starting running back Aaron Jones (knee) is out and even if A.J. Dillion plays, the 25-year-old is averaging only 3.4 yards per rush this year. The Chiefs are 6-point favorites, according to the latest NFL odds via SportsLine consensus, and if the Kansas City offense is clicking early, Love will need to throw to catch up. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Packers

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday night. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.