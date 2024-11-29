What can daily Fantasy football players expect from the injury-filled Raiders backfield against the Chiefs when forming a Black Friday NFL DFS strategy for Chiefs vs. Raiders at 3 p.m. ET? Meanwhile, the Chiefs appear to have a running back reinforcement in the NFL DFS player pool with Isiah Pacheco expected to play on Friday. Kareem Hunt was the RB17 in Fantasy football since being signed in Week 4, so how should a potential split backfield alter your NFL DFS picks? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Black Friday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

McClure has turned his attention to Chiefs vs. Raiders in the 2024 NFL Black Friday game and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Raiders on Black Friday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Black Friday is Raiders tight end Brock Bowers. The No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is the TE1 in Fantasy football in his rookie season as he's been an integral part of the Las Vegas offense since Week 1. Bowers has at least eight targets in eight of 11 games this season and he leads the team in receptions (74), receiving yards (744) and receiving touchdowns (three).

Bowers has become even more involved since the trade of Davante Adams and with more familiarity in the offense as he has at least 10 targets in five of his last seven games. The Chiefs are allowing the most receiving yards and fourth-most Fantasy football points to opposing tight ends this season and Bowers had five receptions for 58 yards in their first meeting. Given the matchup and his usage, McClure expects Bowers to be one of the top Raiders in the Black Friday NFL DFS player pool.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The 28-year-old had 10 receptions for 121 yards on 15 targets last week. Meyers has more than 100 yards in two of his last three games and with the Raiders being double-digit underdogs, they may need to throw often, which could result in another huge target share for Meyers.

Meyers is averaging 9.7 targets over six contests without Davante Adams this season as he's become the top wide receiver option in the passing attack. He has at least six targets in all six games with at least 10 targets in half the contests. The 6-foot-2 receiver had 52 yards and a touchdown earlier in the season against the Chiefs and McClure expects him to be a featured part of the Las Vegas game plan again on Black Friday. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Raiders vs. Chiefs

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Friday.

Mike McClure is including additional players in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Friday.