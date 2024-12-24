For the third straight year, there will be NFL football played on Christmas Day when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Kansas City Chiefs at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Houston Texans hosting the Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET to kick off the Week 17 NFL schedule. It's only the third time NFL has been played on a Wednesday since 1948. The Christmas NFL DFS player pool includes options like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Lamar Jackson, Nico Collins and Joe Mixon. Which stars should you include in your NFL DFS picks?

All four of these teams played on Saturday, so they all enter with the same amount of rest, meaning fatigue shouldn't favor one team over another when forming your Christmas NFL DFS strategy. The Chiefs defeated the Texans, 27-19, and the Ravens defeated the Steelers, 34-17, last Saturday, so what can daily Fantasy football players take from those performances? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Christmas, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Chiefs vs. Steelers and Ravens vs. Texas on Christmas Day and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Steelers and Ravens vs. Texans on Christmas

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Christmas is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ($8,000 on DraftKings and $8,600 on FanDuel). The reigning NFL MVP is having another MVP-caliber season this year, although he's unlikely to win the top individual honor due to Josh Allen also having an elite season. Jackson has completed 67.9% of his passes for 3,787 yards and 37 touchdowns compared to four interceptions while rushing for 765 yards and three scores. He threw for 207 yards and three touchdowns last week against the Steelers after throwing for 290 yards and five touchdowns the week before against the Giants.

Jackson is the QB1 in Fantasy football this season behind his 37 touchdown passes, which ranks second in the NFL. He's thrown for the fifth-most yards in the league after never finishing inside the top 10 in passing yards over his first six NFL seasons. Jackson has become much more than a run-first quarterback he's been thought by some over his career and has arguably the highest floor and ceiling of anyone in the Christmas NFL DFS player pool. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Texans wide receiver Nico Collins ($8,300 on DraftKings and $9,100 on FanDuel). The 25-year-old had seven receptions for 60 yards on 10 targets last week against the Chiefs after scoring two touchdowns the week before. Collins is the WR4 in Fantasy football on a points-per-game basis this season as he has at least 60 yards or multiple touchdowns in nine of his 10 games this season.

Collins is averaging a team-high 8.8 targets per game and leads Houston in targets (88) despite missing five games due to injury. He's been integral to Houston's offensive game plan each week, but he'll likely become even more vital on Wednesday after a gruesome knee injury suffered by Tank Dell on Saturday. Dell was second in receptions, yards and targets and without a deep, experienced wide receiver room, that may translate into more opportunities for Collins. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Christmas on Wednesday

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Christmas. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Steelers vs. Chiefs and Texans vs. Ravens on Christmas, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.