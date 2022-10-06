The Denver Broncos will host the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 5 of the 2022 NFL schedule. NFL DFS players will keep a close eye on Denver's backfield. Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his ACL and LCL, which means Melvin Gordon will have to shake off serious fumbling issues to be a mainstay of NFL DFS lineups. Gordon has fumbled four times already this season and fell out of favor last week against the Raiders when one of those was returned for a touchdown.

Mike Boone may also be in the mix for carries and could be in play for NFL DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Who should you favor between those two for your NFL DFS stacks on Thursday Night Football and who else in the NFL DFS player pool should you consider rostering? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker, crushing the Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football game. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Colts vs. Broncos and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Broncos vs. Colts and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Colts vs. Broncos

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton. The lanky wideout scored his first touchdown last week as part of a 5-52-1 stat line. His first three games saw him average 97 receiving yards per contest, and he's led or tied for the lead among Broncos receivers in targets in every game.

During the preseason, there was debate as to whether Sutton or Jerry Jeudy would be Denver's No. 1 receiver, but that debate is clearly over. Sutton has twice as many catches and nearly twice as many receiving yards as Jeudy. With running back Javonte Williams now out for the year, the Broncos may lean more on the pass and Sutton has established himself as the leader of the aerial brigade.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Denver sent a haul of draft picks and three talented young players to Seattle to acquire Wilson and have gotten mixed results over the first month of the season. Wilson is only completing 61.1 percent of his passes and has only thrown four touchdowns thus far, but he has thrown for 980 yards overall and is averaging a respectable 7.5 yards per pass attempt.

Last week in a loss to the Raiders, Wilson had his most efficient performance yet, completing 18 of 25 passes for 237 yards and two scores while rushing for 29 yards and a touchdown. With Williams out, Wilson might have to become more involved in the running game to keep the offense balanced, a positive sign for anybody who puts him in their NFL DFS lineups against the Colts on Thursday. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Broncos vs. Colts

McClure is also targeting another undervalued option that could explode for huge numbers. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.