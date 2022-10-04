Fantasy players who had high hopes for Javonte Williams in season-long and NFL DFS formats can no longer count on him following the torn ACL he suffered in Denver's loss to Las Vegas in Week 4. Now, it's the Melvin Gordon show, but against an Indianapolis Colts defense that has given up just 302 yards to opposing running backs this season, is he an obvious choice for your Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups? Indianapolis' best interior defensive lineman, DeForest Buckner, missed Week 4 with an elbow injury and there is no clear timetable for his return.

The Colts have questions in their running back room as well after Jonathan Taylor left late in the game on Sunday with an ankle injury. Indy's passing game hasn't received the lift that it was hoping for after swapping out Carson Wentz for Matt Ryan at quarterback, but you can still target Colts receivers in the NFL DFS player pool. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

In Week 4, McClure featured Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in his Thursday night NFL DFS picks. The result: In a game overshadowed by an injury to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, Hill still managed to come away with 10 receptions for 160 yards. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Colts vs. Broncos and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Broncos vs. Colts and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Colts vs. Broncos

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton. Sutton came away with five receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown in Denver's loss to Las Vegas last Sunday. For the season, he has 24 total catches for 343 yards and logged his first touchdown of the season last week.

Sutton has only played one previous game against the Colts in 2019, finishing with three catches for 72 yards. Indianapolis has only allowed 456 yards to opposing receivers this season, which is the second-lowest mark in the league, but the Colts haven't played opponents whose receivers have been the focal point of the offense. Overall, the Broncos haven't seen the uptick in offensive production they were hoping for under new head coach Nathaniel Hackett yet, but without Williams in play, the passing game should be featured more.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who has yet to hit his stride under new head coach Nathaniel Hackett, but had a productive game in last week's loss to Las Vegas. Against the Raiders, Wilson completed 68 percent of his passes and finished with three total touchdowns. For the season, he has thrown for 980 yards with four touchdowns to just one interception.

Wilson wasn't credited with a single poor throw last week against the Raiders, and for the season, he has a poor throw rate of 13.5 percent, down from last season's overall mark of 18.6. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Broncos vs. Colts

McClure is also targeting another undervalued option that could explode for huge numbers. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.