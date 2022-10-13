The Chicago Bears' passing attack has been heavily scrutinized through the first five weeks of the season. Twice this season, the Bears have failed to log more than 100 passing yards in a game, and last week's 193 against the Vikings was a season-high. Chicago will try to continue moving its passing offense forward on Thursday Night Forward against the Washington Commanders, but is Justin Fields worth including in NFL DFS lineups on a short week?

Darnell Mooney was the Bears' top wide receiver against the Vikings, catching all four of his passes for 62 yards. Tight end Cole Kmet made a case for himself to be considered in this week's NFL DFS player pool after he finished with five targets and 52 receiving yards, but Washington has been one of the toughest Fantasy defenses against opposing tight ends in 2022. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Commanders vs. Bears, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Thursday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football in Week 6 is Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Washington has seen contributions from a number of pass-catchers this season like Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown, but McLaurin has been the constant. So far this season, he is maximizing his opportunities and has come away with 326 yards on just 19 receptions.

McLaurin averages 17.6 yards per reception, and only Houston's Nico Collins and New York's Corey Davis have a higher average among all receivers that have made at least 15 catches this season. His average depth of target (14.4) and air yards before reception (11.6) are all up more than a full yard over his averages from last season. Chicago has had numerous injuries in its defensive secondary over the last few weeks, and McLaurin should be running free downfield for several big plays on Thursday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Commanders running back Brian Robinson. The Alabama product was activated off injured reserve last week after missing the first four games of the season while recovering from a gunshot wound to his leg. In his first week of action, he was on the field for 29% of Washington's offensive snaps.

In those 18 snaps, Robinson was given nine carries and, even though he only finished with 22 yards, that level of involvement bodes well for his inclusion in the offense going forward. Antonio Gibson only had three carries in the loss and J.D. McKissic had five, so expect Robinson to see a significant share of the running work, including short-yardage and goal-line work. He's an imposing figure at 6-foot-1 and 228 pounds and the Bears rank 31st in the NFL in run defense. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

