Two of the NFL's most historic franchises will meet on Thursday Night Football as the Chicago Bears host the Washington Commanders. Both teams rank among the top five all-time in wins and have plenty of players to target for NFL DFS lineups. Washington's Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel have been bright spots for NFL DFS picks, as the two are on pace for over 1,000 scrimmage yards each. Chicago counters with a backfield tandem of Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery, who rank first and second, respectively, on the Bears in yards from scrimmage.

Bears vs. Commanders will require NFL DFS advice to help craft your lineups. Should you make one or more of the aforementioned players part of your NFL DFS lineups or look elsewhere in the Bears vs. Commanders DFS player pool? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Commanders vs. Bears, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Thursday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Commanders vs. Bears

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football in Week 6 is Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin. The 27-year-old has been the big-play target for Carson Wentz and leads Washington with 326 receiving yards. He's coming off a game with five grabs for 76 yards and has posted at least 58 yards in four of his five contests.

Jahan Dotson (hamstring) remains out for Washington, which means there could be fewer playmakers for Wentz to target. Dotson's potential absence boosts McLaurin's stock, and as the Commanders' No. 1 receiver, he has a highly appealing matchup against Chicago's secondary. Justin Jefferson just went off for a 12-154 stat line versus the Bears, and Chicago is unlikely to fix its leaky pass defense with such a short turnaround, making McLaurin a must-start.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Commanders running back Brian Robinson. Robinson made his regular season debut last week after missing the start of the season following a shooting incident in the preseason. He finished with 22 yards on nine carries in his return to action.

Robinson finished the preseason with 14 carries in two games for 57 yards and a touchdown. Prior to being drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Robinson finished his career at Alabama with a 1,343-yard season and 14 rushing touchdowns. Although fellow running back Antonio Gibson is an accomplished pass-catcher, Robinson showed his receiving chops last season as well, with 35 receptions for 296 yards and another two scores for the Crimson Tide. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Bears vs. Commanders

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.