The Week 2 NFL schedule kicks off with a Thursday Night Football showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders (+3.5, 48.5). Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field, and both teams feature plenty of stars to include as NFL DFS picks, with a pair of rising stars set to battle it out at quarterback. Washington's Jayden Daniels and Green Bay's Jordan Love headline the NFL DFS player pool, and both players are coming off solid Week 1 performances.

How should they play into your NFL DFS strategy for Packers vs. Commanders, and which other daily Fantasy picks should be in your NFL DFS lineups? Should you include the likes of Dontayvion Wicks or Jeremy McNichols as deep sleepers for your TNF DFS strategy?

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

McClure has turned his attention to Thursday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Packers vs. Commanders

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for TNF is Packers quarterback Jordan Love. The former Utah State standout has demonstrated significant growth as Green Bay's starting quarterback since taking over in 2023. In his first full season, he threw for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns, leading the team to the playoffs and earning a near-perfect passer rating of 157.2 in his postseason debut.

In 2024, Love continued to build on that success, completing 63.1% of his passes for 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions over 15 games, achieving a passer rating of 96.7. Notably, he finished the season without an interception in his final seven games, showcasing improved decision-making and consistency. In the 2025 season opener, Love led the Packers to a 27–13 victory over the Detroit Lions, completing 16 of 22 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns, with a passer rating of 128.6. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels. The 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback, who was one of the most productive college quarterbacks of all-time. Over 55 games, including 29 at Arizona State and 26 at LSU, he amassed 12,749 passing yards and 3,307 rushing yards, totaling 124 touchdowns across both schools.

Daniels' 2024 rookie campaign with the Commanders was equally impressive. He started all 17 games, throwing for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for 891 yards and six scores. Daniels completed 69% of his passes for a 100.1 passer rating, setting rookie records for rushing yards and completion percentage by a quarterback. He's also someone who shines the brightest on a stage like TNF as he has the highest career completion percentage (74%) in primetime games since the 1970 merger. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Commanders vs. Packers

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value?