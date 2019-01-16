NFL DFS, Conference Championships: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Finding the right matchup to exploit in NFL DFS tournaments can be the difference between winning big or going home with nothing. This week, the AFC and NFC Championship Games take center stage, and the major daily Fantasy sports sites are going big with tournaments like the $2M Conference Clash on DraftKings and the $1.5M Sunday Million on FanDuel. There are also plenty of cash games, 50-50s, and single-game GPPs to choose from. Whether it's a wide receiver who has a dream matchup against a struggling corner or a running back facing a porous rush defense, finding the right NFL DFS picks is critical. Before you lock in your NFL DFS lineups for Championship Sunday, you'll want to see the top NFL DFS advice and lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on daily Fantasy football picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel.

He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x in Weeks 11, 12 and 13. He followed that up with yet another cash on DraftKings tournaments in Week 15, and then finished in the top 0.1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and inside the top 5 percent on DraftKings in Week 16. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

For the 2019 NFL playoffs championship round, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at $9,000 on FanDuel and $6,600 on DraftKings is a strong option.

The record-setting first-year starter for the Chiefs had no problem in his first postseason start, completing 65.9 percent of his passes for 278 yards and adding a touchdown on the ground in a 31-13 win over the Colts. Now he'll take aim at a New England secondary that ranked 22nd against the pass this season. Mahomes threw for 352 yards and four touchdowns against New England on Sunday Night Football earlier in the season, so confidently lock him in as one of the top NFL DFS picks this week.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas ($8,800 on FanDuel and DraftKings) is another strong NFL DFS option for the NFC and AFC championship games.

Thomas reeled in 12-of-16 targets for a franchise playoff-record 171 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 20-14 victory over the Eagles on Sunday. The third-year pro also led the league in receptions (125) and has double-digit targets in three of his last five outings. He has five other games with at least 13 targets, including a massive 17-look day back in Week 1.

Thomas already owned the Rams once this season, posting a tournament-winning 12-211-1 stat line in November. Last week, Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup cleared 100 yards against L.A., while Amari Cooper found the end zone. In a game that's expected to be an offensive shootout, he's a high-ceiling NFL DFS option at home on the fast track of the Superdome. Including last week, he has seven touchdowns at home this season.

