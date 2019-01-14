NFL DFS, Conference Championships: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

The final multi-game slate of the season will play out for NFL DFS players during the conference championship round. First it's Rams vs. Saints in the NFC Championship Game at 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Then it's Patriots vs. Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at 6:40 p.m. ET. Daily Fantasy sports sites are going big with tournaments like the $1.5M NFL Sunday Million on FanDuel and the $2M Conference Clash on DraftKings. The top four offenses in the league are all in play this week, so there are plenty of stars to choose from. And with so many options, some expert help can go a long way. That's why you'll want to be sure to check out the top NFL DFS picks, lineups and advice for the AFC and NFC title games from DFS pro Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on daily Fantasy football picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel.

He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x in Weeks 11, 12 and 13. He followed that up with yet another cash on DraftKings tournaments in Week 15, and then finished in the top 0.1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and inside the top 5 percent on DraftKings in Week 16. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

For the 2019 NFL playoffs championship round, we can tell you McClure is banking on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at $9,000 on FanDuel and $6,600 on DraftKings.

The record-setting first-year starter for the Chiefs had no problem in his first postseason start, completing 65.9 percent of his passes for 278 yards and adding a touchdown on the ground in a 31-13 win over the Colts. Now he'll take aim at a New England secondary that ranked 22nd against the pass this season. Mahomes threw for 352 yards and four touchdowns against New England on Sunday Night Football earlier in the season, so confidently lock him in as one of the top NFL DFS picks this week.

Part of McClure's NFL DFS strategy for the NFC and AFC championship games includes stacking Mahomes with receiver Sammy Watkins ($5,600 on FanDuel, $4,000 on DraftKings).

Watkins (foot) looked extremely comfortable in his return to action on Saturday for the first time since Week 11. In fact, he caught six passes for 62 yards against Indianapolis.

New England brought a ton of pressure against the Chargers in the divisional round, and if the Patriots follow that plan again, Watkins should see plenty of single coverage. His speed makes him a threat to go the distance any time he touches the ball, so he has a strong chance to explode on Sunday, all at an extremely affordable price.

